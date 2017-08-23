Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum

Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s securityWorld August 23, 19:15
Netanyahu determined to prevent Iran from strengthening positions in SyriaWorld August 23, 18:21
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:20
Russian defense minister examines weapons seized from terrorists in SyriaMilitary & Defense August 23, 18:12
Grand Russian art exhibition to be held in Vatican in 2018Society & Culture August 23, 17:47
Argentinian footballer Emiliano Rigoni signs contract with Russia’s Zenit FCSport August 23, 17:36
German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North KoreaWorld August 23, 17:01
Russian Defense Ministry orbits satellite for inspecting military space apparatusMilitary & Defense August 23, 16:59
Israel supports Russia’s participation in Sobibor memorial project in PolandWorld August 23, 16:35
The international Army-2017 forum, one of this year’s major defense-related exhibitions, is underway in Moscow's Patriot park. On the first day of the forum, three clusters where it is held - the Patriot park, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield - were visited by more than 35,000 people. See the latest Russian military hardware on display at Army-2017 forum.