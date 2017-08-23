Back to Main page
Russia's military might on display at Army-2017 forum

Military & Defense
August 23, 18:20 UTC+3

The international Army-2017 forum, one of this year’s major defense-related exhibitions, is underway in Moscow's Patriot park

A woman sits inside an armoured reconnaissance assault vehicle at the Army-2017 forum
A woman sits inside an armoured reconnaissance assault vehicle at the Army-2017 forum
A woman sits inside an armoured reconnaissance assault vehicle at the Army-2017 forum
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Taifun K-4386 armoured vehicle
Taifun K-4386 armoured vehicle
Taifun K-4386 armoured vehicle
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mi-8 helicopter on display at the Army-2017 forum
Mi-8 helicopter on display at the Army-2017 forum
Mi-8 helicopter on display at the Army-2017 forum
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Armoured reconnaissance assault vehicles at the Patriot military park outside Moscow
Armoured reconnaissance assault vehicles at the Patriot military park outside Moscow
Armoured reconnaissance assault vehicles at the Patriot military park outside Moscow
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopter
Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopter
Mil Mi-28NE attack helicopter
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Chaborz M-6 military buggy
Chaborz M-6 military buggy
Chaborz M-6 military buggy
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
MiG-29K fighter jet
MiG-29K fighter jet
MiG-29K fighter jet
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Tigr armoured ambulance
Tigr armoured ambulance
Tigr armoured ambulance
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Buran armoured vehicle
Buran armoured vehicle
Buran armoured vehicle
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
BK-16, a high speed landing boat developed by the Kalashnikov group
BK-16, a high speed landing boat developed by the Kalashnikov group
BK-16, a high speed landing boat developed by the Kalashnikov group
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Kamov Ka-27 naval anti-submarine helicopter
Kamov Ka-27 naval anti-submarine helicopter
Kamov Ka-27 naval anti-submarine helicopter
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
A multipurpose armoured amphibious vehicle produced by Minotor-Service Enterprise
A multipurpose armoured amphibious vehicle produced by Minotor-Service Enterprise
A multipurpose armoured amphibious vehicle produced by Minotor-Service Enterprise
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft
A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft
A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle with a Sinitsa combat module
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle with a Sinitsa combat module
BMD-4M amphibious infantry fighting vehicle with a Sinitsa combat module
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
BTR-87 armoured personnel carrier
BTR-87 armoured personnel carrier
BTR-87 armoured personnel carrier
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
A model of a Chaika ground effect vehicle
A model of a Chaika ground effect vehicle
A model of a Chaika ground effect vehicle
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
BPV-500 unmanned helicopter
BPV-500 unmanned helicopter
BPV-500 unmanned helicopter
© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Eleron-3 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle
Eleron-3 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle
Eleron-3 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
T-80 battle tank fires during a fire demonstration at the Army-2017 forum
T-80 battle tank fires during a fire demonstration at the Army-2017 forum
T-80 battle tank fires during a fire demonstration at the Army-2017 forum
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
2S4 Tyulpan 240mm calibre self-propelled mortar carrier
2S4 Tyulpan 240mm calibre self-propelled mortar carrier
2S4 Tyulpan 240mm calibre self-propelled mortar carrier
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Gyurza air defence missile system during a fire demonstration
Gyurza air defence missile system during a fire demonstration
Gyurza air defence missile system during a fire demonstration
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Berezhlivy infantry fighting vehicle
Berezhlivy infantry fighting vehicle
Berezhlivy infantry fighting vehicle
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Terminator-3 infantry fighting vehicle
Terminator-3 infantry fighting vehicle
Terminator-3 infantry fighting vehicle
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
The international Army-2017 forum, one of this year’s major defense-related exhibitions, is underway in Moscow's Patriot park. On the first day of the forum, three clusters where it is held - the Patriot park, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield - were visited by more than 35,000 people. See the latest Russian military hardware on display at Army-2017 forum.

