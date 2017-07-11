Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles

VLADIVOSTOK, July 11. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Kamchatka group of the Pacific Ocean Fleet have carried out electronic missile strikes from the Bastion and Rubezh anti-ship missile systems on a landing "enemy" unit, head of the Information Support Department of the Eastern Military District’ for the Pacific Fleet, Captain 2nd Rank Vladimir Matveev, said.

"Servicemen from the missile formation of the Kamchatka group trained firing a number of ‘enemy’ ships as part of the military exercises. After learning targets, the combat units made electronic missile strikes from the Bastion and Rubezh anti-ship missile systems on a landing "enemy" unit located 100 km away," Matveev reported.

After that, the servicemen changed their firing position with utmost stealth so that the "attackers" did not find the missile systems. The operation of missile systems and main propulsion motors, fueling missiles, incorporation of armaments into them and the loading and discharging of missile systems were also hammered out during the drill.

Over 600 soldiers and over 50 vehicles and special equipment units were involved in the military exercise.