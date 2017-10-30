Over 100 ships ensure Russian Navy’s presence in World Ocean

Medvedev hears emergency minister’s report about Mi-8 crashSociety & Culture October 30, 5:10
MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s presence in the World Ocean is ensured by more than 100 warships and vessels, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Vladimir Korolyov, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.
"The Navy, as befits a sea power’s fleet, has regained its presence in the World Ocean, with over 100 warships of all four fleets present in the far fields and sea areas," he said.
Korolyov stressed that the Russian Navy returned to the World Ocean "solely to ensure the security of the country’s interests and maintain stability amid the constantly emerging new threats at sea." The geography of the Russian Navy’s presence has expanded, he noted.
The commander-in-chief recalled that an operational and strategic command in the Arctic zone and a permanent operational naval unit in the Mediterranean had been set up.