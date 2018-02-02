Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex

Military & Defense
February 02, 17:59 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The trials involve shipborne Kamov Ka-27 helicopters

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, February 2. /TASS/. The large landing ship Ivan Gren is testing the onboard helicopter complex as part of a new round of state trials. The Baltic Fleet’s naval pilots are assisting in the trials, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov said on Friday.

"During the trials of the helicopter complex of the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren at the Baltic Fleet’s sea training ranges, shipborne helicopters of the Fleet’s naval aviation are performing flights around the warship and landings onto it in various weather conditions in daytime and at night," the spokesman said.

The trials involve shipborne Kamov Ka-27 helicopters from the Baltic Fleet’s combined helicopter squadron, Martov said.

Read also

Russian Helicopters deliver upgraded Ka-27Ms to Defense Ministry

The Yantar Shipyard based on the Baltic coast and building the warship Ivan Gren said that the trials of the amphibious assault ship were expected to be completed in late February. After that, the Shipyard will start preparing the warship for its delivery to the Russian Navy.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in west Russia in December 2004 and launched in May 2012. Its sea trials began in June 2016.

On November 30, 2017, the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started undergoing state trials in the Baltic Sea.

The warship can carry 13 main battle tanks, 36 armored personnel carriers or infantry fighting vehicles, or up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.

Read also

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships

Northern Shipyard to kick off construction of helicopter carriers in 2020 — source

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian caught red-handed smuggling device for Russia’s missile system
2
US Treasury says sanctions on Russian sovereign debt to harm both Moscow and Washington
3
Moscow court allows Novaya Gazeta’s journalist Ali Feruz to leave Russia
4
Russia to celebrate 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat at Battle of Stalingrad
5
Russian cosmonauts begin seven-hour spacewalk from ISS
6
Putin appoints new Russian permanent envoy to UN office and other organizations in Geneva
7
Large Russian amphibious assault ship testing onboard helicopter complex
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама