Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships

Military & Defense
January 18, 5:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Adm. Vladimir Korolyov said that during a working trip to Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base on the Black Sea

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will continue overhauling its ships and onshore elements, the Chief of the Navy, Adm. Vladimir Korolyov said on Wednesday during a working trip to Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base on the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry’s department for mass communications quoted Igor Dygalo, the official spokesman for the Russian Navy.

"The overhaul of the ships and the onshore elements of the Black Sea Fleet will continue," Adm. Korolyov said.

He mentioned the experience of operation of the new ships and submarines that had already been placed on the lists of organization and equipment of the fleet, saying its crews had begun to fulfill the tasks in the zone of combat responsibility with enhanced efficiency.

"We’ll take account of it in the future in the process of designing and operating the ships and concentrate on the maintenance of the fleet’s combat capability," Adm. Korolyov said.

