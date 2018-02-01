Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer is starting the serial production of the advanced AK-12 assault rifles, with the first batch scheduled for delivery to the Russian troops before the yearend, Head of Rostec hi-tech corporation Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday.

"Before the end of this year, we will deliver the first batch. All the trials have already been held and we are starting the serial production. We will deliver the required quantity to the Defense Ministry before the end of the year," Chemezov said.

Last year, Kalashnikov Group CEO Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS that the trials of the latest AK-12 assault rifle had been completed.

The chief executive noted at the time that the firearms manufacturer was ready to start serial deliveries in 2018. The assault rifles are intended to make part of the Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear. It comprises several dozen elements, including nine pieces of armament, as was reported earlier.