Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production

Military & Defense
February 01, 15:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The assault rifles are intended to make part of the Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer is starting the serial production of the advanced AK-12 assault rifles, with the first batch scheduled for delivery to the Russian troops before the yearend, Head of Rostec hi-tech corporation Sergey Chemezov said on Thursday.

Read also

Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops

"Before the end of this year, we will deliver the first batch. All the trials have already been held and we are starting the serial production. We will deliver the required quantity to the Defense Ministry before the end of the year," Chemezov said.

Last year, Kalashnikov Group CEO Alexei Krivoruchko told TASS that the trials of the latest AK-12 assault rifle had been completed.

The chief executive noted at the time that the firearms manufacturer was ready to start serial deliveries in 2018. The assault rifles are intended to make part of the Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear. It comprises several dozen elements, including nine pieces of armament, as was reported earlier.

Read also

Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear

Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch

Kalashnikov plans to launch unmanned aircraft fleet operator

Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs

Kalashnikov gunmaker develops combat module based on artificial intelligence

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian engineer troops: 317 years of flawless service
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
8
The most unique Mil helicopters
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама