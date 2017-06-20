Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear

Russia ready to send tourists into spaceScience & Space June 20, 17:16
FIFA president praises Sochi’s Fisht StadiumSport June 20, 16:55
Russian troops to start Armata tank operational evaluation in 2019Military & Defense June 20, 16:46
Russia needs at least three Leader icebreakers for Northern Sea RouteBusiness & Economy June 20, 16:29
Nearly 40,000 spectators travel by metro on day of first Moscow Confederations Cup gameSport June 20, 16:15
Prosecutor pressing to sentence Russian real estate tycoon to 8 years behind barsBusiness & Economy June 20, 15:14
Flight tests of Russia’s new carrier rocket may start before 2022Science & Space June 20, 14:57
Russia's Alrosa mined 62.75 carat diamondBusiness & Economy June 20, 14:35
Russian senator warns ‘Tillerson Plan’ may be double-edged swordRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 20, 14:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The newest AK-12 assault rifle produced by the Kalashnikov small arms manufacturer for the Ratnik ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear has passed all the stages of its operational evaluation in the troops, Kalashnikov press office told TASS on Tuesday.
"It [the automatic rifle] has passed all the stages of its operational evaluation in troops," the press office said.
The AK-12 is expected to become operational in the Russian Army as the basic long-barrel firearm.
Kalashnikov Group Director for External Relations Sofiya Ivanova earlier told TASS that the operational evaluation of the AK-12 assault rifle for the Ratnik combat outfit will be completed in the Russian Army in the first half of this year.
The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.
An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.