Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers

Military & Defense
May 30, 14:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian state arms seller stated its intention to export some elements of the Ratnik combat gear back in 2014

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian state arms seller Rosoboronexport will be promoting Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear and advanced small arms on the world arms market, the company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria

These issues were discussed at the workshop "Land Troops’ Military Hardware and Armaments" held by the Scientific and Technical Council on the premises of the Degtyaryov Factory.

"The participants in the session discussed the preparation of the required export documentation in the near future to enable Rosoboronexport to offer foreign customers the combat gear called ‘the soldier of the future’ outfit," the statement said.

As Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said, Russian enterprises will be developing new types and modernizing existing armaments with the use of new materials and technologies to make weapons they supply more attractive and competitive.

The "soldier of the future" outfits normally include the Ratnik second-generation combat gear.

Russia to upgrade parachute for Ratnik ‘soldier of future’ combat outfit

Dmitry Semizorov, the CEO of the Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Making, which has developed the combat outfit, earlier told TASS that Russia had received several requests for the export of some elements of the Ratnik second-generation outfit.

Rosoboronexport stated its intention to export some elements of the Ratnik combat gear back in 2014. 

The Ratnik is a system of advanced protective and communication equipment, weapons and ammunition. It comprises around 40 protective and life support elements and allows a soldier to get continuously updated information about situation in the combat area. In addition, the Ratnik includes a self-contained heater, a backpack, an individual water filter, a gas mask and a medical kit.

An advanced Ratnik-3 combat gear with an integral exoskeleton and a helmet visor-mounted target designation system is currently being developed for Russia’s Armed Forces.

TOP STORIES
Реклама