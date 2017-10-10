Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear has got a shockproof watch, which is resistant to electromagnetic impacts and capable of working even after a nuclear blast, Rostec’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The watch, which we have included in the Ratnik outfit, retains its properties upon the impact of radiation and electromagnetic impulses, for example, upon a nuclear blast," Chief Designer for the Life Support System of the Soldier Combat Outfit at the Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash, part of Rostec) Oleg Faustov was quoted by the press office as saying.

The watch is equipped with a self-winding mechanism and continues working accurately in adverse climatic and operational conditions, and also in daily routines and during combat operations. Besides, the watch can even be used when swimming under water.

Industrial Director for Rostec’s Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov said that the Ratnik combat gear was continuously upgraded and a modern soldier’s outfit was becoming ever more perfected.

"The level of technology and the reliability of the elements of servicemen’s outfit is growing. Correspondingly, the level of a soldier’s capabilities on the battlefield is increasing. This new development by Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering is another step in this direction," he said.