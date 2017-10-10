Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch

Military & Defense
October 10, 15:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The watch is equipped with a self-winding mechanism and continues working accurately in adverse climatic and operational conditions

Share
1 pages in this article
Ratnik combat gear

Ratnik combat gear

© Ladislav Karpov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Ratnik "soldier of the future" combat gear has got a shockproof watch, which is resistant to electromagnetic impacts and capable of working even after a nuclear blast, Rostec’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The watch, which we have included in the Ratnik outfit, retains its properties upon the impact of radiation and electromagnetic impulses, for example, upon a nuclear blast," Chief Designer for the Life Support System of the Soldier Combat Outfit at the Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash, part of Rostec) Oleg Faustov was quoted by the press office as saying.

Read also

Russian working on third generation of Ratnik combat gear

The watch is equipped with a self-winding mechanism and continues working accurately in adverse climatic and operational conditions, and also in daily routines and during combat operations. Besides, the watch can even be used when swimming under water.

Industrial Director for Rostec’s Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov said that the Ratnik combat gear was continuously upgraded and a modern soldier’s outfit was becoming ever more perfected.

"The level of technology and the reliability of the elements of servicemen’s outfit is growing. Correspondingly, the level of a soldier’s capabilities on the battlefield is increasing. This new development by Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering is another step in this direction," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
4
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
7
Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама