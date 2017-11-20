Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin praises Russia’s new armaments program

Military & Defense
November 20, 19:43 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin believes Russia’s new state armaments program can counter external threats

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

SOCHI, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s new state armaments program is called to ensure efficient neutralization of external threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday opening the tenth series of meetings with the Russian top brass and defense industry executives.

"Now, we are finishing to draft a new state program of arms procurements. Combat capabilities of the army will depend on its implementation in the coming decade and in a long-term perspective. Hence, it is necessary to analyze thoroughly all our plans," he said.

"If we want to lead the way, if we want to win, we must be the best," Putin stressed. "The program’s key provisions are called, first of all, to ensure guaranteed strategic deterrence, and in the event of an external threat - its efficient neutralization."

