Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential

Military & Defense
May 17, 17:13 UTC+3

Putin said the program will become the most important instrument in implementing Russia’s military and technical policy in the sphere of defense and security

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. The new state armament program for 2018-2025 will boost the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russia to continue strengthen its Armed Forces - Putin

"This program will become the most important instrument in implementing Russia’s military and technical policy in the sphere of defense and security through 2025 and for a further perspective," the Russian president said at a meeting on drafting a program of arming the Russian Armed Forces through 2025.

"The new program is called upon to provide for a balanced development of armament systems of all armed services and branches and gradually equipping units and formations with them. This will help to boost considerably the combat potential of the Armed Forces and ensure the fulfillment of responsible tasks stipulated by the military doctrine and the national security strategy and by some other most important documents," Putin said.

Russia’s new state armament program may focus on autonomous weapons

Putin wants new state armaments program draft prepared by July 1, 2017

Russia’s strategic nuclear forces to be 90% armed with modern weaponry by late 2020

Putin reiterates Russian Armed Forces not threatening anybody

Russian Armed Forces upgrade prioritized in 2017-2019 budget

