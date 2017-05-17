Putin: new state armament program to boost Russia’s combat potential

Best Cannes Film Festival fashion over the yearsSociety & Culture May 17, 17:25
SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. The new state armament program for 2018-2025 will boost the combat potential of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"This program will become the most important instrument in implementing Russia’s military and technical policy in the sphere of defense and security through 2025 and for a further perspective," the Russian president said at a meeting on drafting a program of arming the Russian Armed Forces through 2025.
"The new program is called upon to provide for a balanced development of armament systems of all armed services and branches and gradually equipping units and formations with them. This will help to boost considerably the combat potential of the Armed Forces and ensure the fulfillment of responsible tasks stipulated by the military doctrine and the national security strategy and by some other most important documents," Putin said.