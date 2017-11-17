Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian ships help remove 1,100 tonnes of Syria’s chemical weapons

Military & Defense
November 17, 11:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Six naval ships and three support vessels took part in the removal of chemical weapons

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian ships participated in the removal of more than 1,100 tonnes of chemical weapons from Syria, the chief of Russia’s national defense coordination center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Friday.

"Six naval ships and three support vessels took part in the removal of more than 1,100 tonnes of chemical weapons from Syria," Mizintsev told the 3rd inter-departmental conference System of Interdepartmental Information Cooperation.

The level of interaction among ministries and agencies to provide all-round support for operations by Russia’s air and naval groups in Syria "allows for coping with all tasks properly and without disruptions."

"In cooperation with Rosaviatsiya, the Foreign Ministry, the Federal Security Service and a number of other ministries and agencies the tasks of using the airspace of Russia and other countries and border and customs control procedures in crossing the state border are coped with successfully, which allows for making arrangements for flights in the interests of the armed forces and in tackling other government tasks," Mizintsev said.

Syrian conflict
