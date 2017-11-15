Russian bombers deliver massive strike against IS terrorists near Syria’s Abu Kamal

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Six Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force have delivered a massive air strike against the Islamic State (IS, a terror group outlawed in Russia) near the Syrian city of Abu Kamal, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, which have taken off from the territory of Russia and flown over Iran and Iraq, have delivered a massive air strike against terrorists of the ISIL [the former name of the Islamic State] near the city of Abu Kamal in the province of Deir ez-Zor. The air strike targeted the terrorists’ strongholds and the amassments of their manpower and armored vehicles," the ministry said.

The data recording equipment shows that all the designated targets have been destroyed, the ministry said.