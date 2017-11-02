Russia sees risks of chemical weapons’ use outside Iraq and Syria

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Moscow sees high risks that terrorists will use chemical weapons outside Iraq and Syria, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"In our estimate, there is a high risk that chemical crimes will come out of the borders of Syria and Iraq and spread to the entire Middle East region and even outside its boundaries," Ulyanov said.

"Such incidents may also begin in Afghanistan and in Russia and Western Europe," the diplomat said.

"This is because terrorists have acquired the necessary knowledge for the production of chemical weapons and sometimes industrial capacities," the diplomat said.