US confirms terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons — Russian Defense Ministry

Military & Defense
October 20, 9:02 UTC+3

The Russian Defense Ministry refutes US allegations about Idlib bombing

© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The US allegations about an Idlib bombing are untrue as Russia’s Aerospace Forces never target populated localities, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

He said the US Department of State confirms for the first time terrorists in Syria have and use chemical weapons. 

"As for the alleged Idlib bombing by Russian warplanes, the [US] Department of State has been misled, to put it mildly, while US citizens have nothing to fear," he said. "Russian warplanes active in Syria never target populated localities, unlike the US-led coalition, which has achieved a victory in Raqqa by just wiping the city from the face of the earth," the Russian general added.

