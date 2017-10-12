Back to Main page
Diplomat warns refugees in Syria’s Rukban camp facing hunger because of US actions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 12:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There is no access to clean water in the camp and the risk of epidemics is growing

© AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The United States is hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria's Rukban refugee camp where people are facing hunger, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The Rukban refugee camp continues to be a trouble spot from the humanitarian point of view. It is located on the Syrian-Jordanian border in the deconfliction zone around the city of al-Tanf set up by the United States without authorization," she noted.

"The Americans using aircraft and ordnance systems are hindering Syrian government troops’ access there. People who took refuge in Rukban, according to UN data, their number exceeds 60,000, are facing hunger."

Zakharova stressed that "there is no access to clean water" in the camp, while "the risk of epidemics is growing." "All this happens right in front of the US command, which denies access to the camp for humanitarian convoys dispatched by the Syrian authorities and international humanitarian organizations," the diplomat stressed.

Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Syrian conflict
