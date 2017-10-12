Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The coalition’s steps regarding the fight against the Islamic State group near Al Tanf raise eyebrows, the Russian top diplomat noted

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Washington will give a definite answer on the US-led coalition’s actions near Al Tanf and the Iraqi-Syrian border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The coalition’s steps regarding the fight against the Islamic State group near Al Tanf, in southeast Syria, where the Americans have unilaterally announced a de-conflict zone, raise eyebrows, Lavrov noted.

Read also

Terrorists from US-controlled area capture two aid convoys in Syria

"Strange things are happening there: unexpectedly large numbers of IS members emerge. The same thing occurs on the border between Iraq and Syria, and the militants try to stonewall the Syrian army’s offensive with our support on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, Russia often asks the US about these issues via the military channels of communication. "I expect that the military, as people who are precise and business-minded, will get definite answers to their questions from the American partners."

Lavrov noted that during his latest phone conversation US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson assured him that the only goal of the US-led coalition in Syria is the fight against the IS. "If this is so, probably, it won’t be difficult to dispel doubts of our military," Lavrov said. "I hope definite answers to particular questions will be given in a professional way," he said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
