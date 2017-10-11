Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Militants capture two convoys with humanitarian aid for Syrian settlements

Military & Defense
October 11, 11:28 UTC+3

On October 2-3, some 600 militants departed from refugee camp in the US-controlled area

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ibaa News Agency, via AP

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Militants from the US-controlled areas have seized two convoys with medicines and food aimed for Syrian settlements, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria

On October 2-3, some 600 militants, based in a refugees’ camp in the Al-Tanf area controlled by Washington, drove off-road vehicles in the western direction and entered the southern de-escalation zone in the Daraa Governorate, he said.

"In another 'strange' coincidence, almost simultaneously with them, two convoys with medicines and food for local population entered this de-escalation zone," Konashenkov said. The humanitarian assistance was unloaded and is in the hands of militants, who arrived from Al-Tanf, he said.

Read also

Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. Caucasus

US al-Tanf base used by IS groups for attacks against Syria — Defense Ministry

Russian combat engineers demine over 10,000 buildings in Syria’s Palmyra

Putin certain that united efforts to defeat terrorists in Syria will succeed

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants capture two convoys with humanitarian aid for Syrian settlements
2
Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1
3
Four Ukrainian citizens arrested in absentia for attacking Russian diplomatic missions
4
Russian prime minister, Moroccan leader to discuss energy, agriculture
5
Russian expert suggests signing Iran-style nuke deal with North Korea
6
Putin vows to do his best for Transnistrian settlement
7
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама