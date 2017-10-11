Militants capture two convoys with humanitarian aid for Syrian settlements

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Militants from the US-controlled areas have seized two convoys with medicines and food aimed for Syrian settlements, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

On October 2-3, some 600 militants, based in a refugees’ camp in the Al-Tanf area controlled by Washington, drove off-road vehicles in the western direction and entered the southern de-escalation zone in the Daraa Governorate, he said.

"In another 'strange' coincidence, almost simultaneously with them, two convoys with medicines and food for local population entered this de-escalation zone," Konashenkov said. The humanitarian assistance was unloaded and is in the hands of militants, who arrived from Al-Tanf, he said.