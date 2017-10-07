Back to Main page
Russian Aerospace Force destroy in Syria 120 terrorists from Tajikistan, Iraq, N. Caucasus

Military & Defense
October 07, 10:56 UTC+3

The Aerospace Force delivered the airstrike following the additional reconnaissance, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov

The official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov

© Sergei Bobylev / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / TASS

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Within past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Force destroyed in Syria 120 terrorists coming from Tajikistan, Iraq and North Caucasus, and a team of 60 foreign mercenaries, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"In the strikes on Abu Kamal, the military destroyed a base and about 40 terrorists coming from Tajikistan and Iraq, as well as seven off-road vehicles with high-caliber weapons," he said. "Near the Meyadin compound, they destroyed a command post of terrorists and up to 80 militants, including nine militants coming from the North Caucasus. There also, they destroyed 18 off-road vehicles with high-caliber weapons and three arms depots."

"South of Deir ez-Zor, in the Euphrates Valley, in a strike they destroyed a team of foreign mercenaries of more than 60 people, who came from the CIS, Tunisia, and Egypt," he said. "They also destroyed twelve off-road vehicles with installed high-caliber weapons."

According to the general, the Russian military reconnaissance during the past week located areas where IS reinforcement units and command stations were near Abu Kamal, as well as routes towards Mayadin and further on towards southern suburbs of the left-shore part of Deir ez-Zor. Destroying them continued for the recent days, he added. The foreign mercenaries had arrived from Iraq.

The Aerospace Force delivered the airstrike following the additional reconnaissance, he said.

