US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chief

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The United States is "trying to impede the success of the Syrian army in the war on terror," Chief of the Syrian army’s General Staff Ali Abdullah Ayyoub told the SANA news agency on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagheri who is visiting Damascus.

The US "hinders the Syrian army’s advancement during their operations against armed groups," he said. "It [the US] is using the help of terrorists and contractors to attack the Syrian army," Ayyoub affirmed.

The Syrian and Iranian military leaders noted that the armed forces of the two friendly states "have vast combat experience that will help liquidate terror groups as soon as possible."

Bagheri denounced Israel’s aggressive actions against Syria and stressed the necessity to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab republic. "We are in Damascus in order to confirm the solidarity of our partnership in the fight against our common enemies and various challenges," the general noted.