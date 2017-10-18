US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chief

US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chiefMilitary & Defense October 18, 14:20
Ukraine severs another defense agreement with RussiaWorld October 18, 14:00
At least 3,000 police officers deployed as mass protests flare-up in KievWorld October 18, 13:51
Ukraine won’t survive another Maidan revolution, politicians warnWorld October 18, 13:21
Russia urges US to destroy its chemical weapons stockpileRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 18, 13:10
About 1,500 troops involved in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in KazakhstanMilitary & Defense October 18, 13:06
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exitPress Review October 18, 13:00
Croatia may help in mending ties between Russia, EU and NATO — presidentWorld October 18, 12:37
Indian troops arrive in Russian Far East for Indra-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense October 18, 12:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The United States is "trying to impede the success of the Syrian army in the war on terror," Chief of the Syrian army’s General Staff Ali Abdullah Ayyoub told the SANA news agency on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagheri who is visiting Damascus.
The US "hinders the Syrian army’s advancement during their operations against armed groups," he said. "It [the US] is using the help of terrorists and contractors to attack the Syrian army," Ayyoub affirmed.
The Syrian and Iranian military leaders noted that the armed forces of the two friendly states "have vast combat experience that will help liquidate terror groups as soon as possible."
Bagheri denounced Israel’s aggressive actions against Syria and stressed the necessity to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab republic. "We are in Damascus in order to confirm the solidarity of our partnership in the fight against our common enemies and various challenges," the general noted.