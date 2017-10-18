Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chief

Military & Defense
October 18, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The US is using the help of terrorists and contractors to attack the Syrian army, according to Ali Abdullah Ayyoub

Share
1 pages in this article
©  Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The United States is "trying to impede the success of the Syrian army in the war on terror," Chief of the Syrian army’s General Staff Ali Abdullah Ayyoub told the SANA news agency on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagheri who is visiting Damascus.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat calls on US to clarify coalition’s behavior in Syria

The US "hinders the Syrian army’s advancement during their operations against armed groups," he said. "It [the US] is using the help of terrorists and contractors to attack the Syrian army," Ayyoub affirmed.

The Syrian and Iranian military leaders noted that the armed forces of the two friendly states "have vast combat experience that will help liquidate terror groups as soon as possible."

Bagheri denounced Israel’s aggressive actions against Syria and stressed the necessity to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Arab republic. "We are in Damascus in order to confirm the solidarity of our partnership in the fight against our common enemies and various challenges," the general noted.

Read also

US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator

US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry

Moscow wants US to coordinate actions with Syrian army, Russian air group

Diplomat says US-made chemical weapons found in Syria prove West’s support for terrorists

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief
2
US hinders Syrian army’s war on terror — General Staff chief
3
China vows to modernize army and expand military might
4
Press review: Netanyahu-Shoigu talks on Iran in Syria and impact from Kurds’ Kirkuk exit
5
Ukraine won’t survive another Maidan revolution, politicians warn
6
At least 3,000 police officers deployed as mass protests flare-up in Kiev
7
What is going on with Syria's Raqqa
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама