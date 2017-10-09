US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry

DAMASCUS, October 9. /TASS/. Washington supplies weapons to the Islamic State terrorists and other radical groups, and not to the so-called moderate opposition, Chief of the Main Operations Department of the Syrian Army Ali al-Ali said on Monday.

"We know that the United States supplied to terrorists in Syria 1,421 trucks with military property and armaments between June 5 and September 15. The weapons were allegedly meant for the fight against terrorists, but in the end they came into the hands of gunmen of the IS and Jabhat al-Nusra (Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham, terror group, outlawed in Russia)," he said.

In May, a spokesman for the US Department of Defense said these weapons had been aimed for the Kurds from the Syrian Democratic Forces who were to liberate Raqqa from the IS terrorists.

According to the Syrian military, most weapons obtained by Syrian radicals are purchased by US defense companies Chemring and Orbital ATK under the Pentagon’s state program on assistance to US allies. These weapons are supplied to the Middle East region by maritime transport and reach Syria via the parts of state border not controlled by the government troops, the general said.

Gunmen of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group, who attacked an observation post of Russian military police on the border of the Idlib de-escalation zone last month, possessed the US, French and Belgian weapons, the Syrian military said.