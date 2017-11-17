Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian planes destroy over 1,250 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week

Military & Defense
November 17, 8:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian planes carried out over 500 sorties

© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces carried out over 500 sorties in Syria over the past seven days and destroyed over 1,250 facilities belonging to international terrorist groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its weekly infographics published by the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

In addition, Russian drones carried out over 300 sorties to locate 432 terrorist-held facilities in the reported period.

Russian sappers have checked an area of more than 1,238 hectares and defused over 44,800 explosive devices in the past week.

The infographics shows that 12 surveillance flights were performed by foreign aircraft near Russia’s borders, including six along the western strategic direction, three along the Arctic direction, two in the east and one in the southwest.

According to the Defense Ministry, Russian jets were scrambled three times over the past week to intercept foreign reconnaissance aircraft.

Three vessels were conducting surveillance missions along Russia’s maritime borders in the reported period.

