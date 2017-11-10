Back to Main page
Syrian military backed by Russian air power free last IS stronghold

Military & Defense
November 10, 12:36 UTC+3

Despite a large number of terrorists being wiped out, some got away by sneaking across the Euphrates and heading northwards

© Asmaa Waguih/AP Photo

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Syrian troops supported by Russia’s Aerospace Forces have captured the last terrorist stronghold of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), the city of Abu Kamal, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the military board of Russia and Belarus.

Commander of the Russian group in Syria, Colonel-General Sergey Surovikin, reported on the city’s liberation during a video conference at the beginning of the board’s meeting.

"Work is in progress on demining Deir ez-Zor and al-Mayadeen. Today we started demining and clearing Abu Kamal. That’s the last major stronghold where a fairly large group of terrorists was concentrated. Some of them were wiped out, while some others crossed the Euphrates and are moving northwards. I hope they will receive a worthy ‘welcome’ there," Shoigu said.

"Convey our congratulations to our Syrian counterparts. I congratulate you on the successful completion of the operation that was underway over the past four days. The Russian Aerospace Forces showed all their skills, and, most importantly, accomplished all the missions they were tasked with amid poor weather conditions," Shoigu stressed.

Syrian conflict
