Top brass elaborates on Russian military's 'one target, one bomb' principle in Syria

Military & Defense
November 07, 17:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian General Staff, the Syrian operation has shown that "Russian weapons and military hardware are among the best in the world"

Sukhoi-24 bomber

Sukhoi-24 bomber

© Alexander Elistratov/TASS

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. During the Syrian operation, Russian military tested nearly all the modern hardware, implementing the one target, one bomb principle, Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov said at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting on Tuesday.

"During the operation, nearly all the modern weapons and military hardware were tested in combat situations," he said.

"Extensive use of reconnaissance means and strike weapons allowed us to implement the one target, one bomb principle," the general said. According to him, in order to deliver strikes on militants, air-launched and sea-based cruise missiles, reconnaissance complexes and target detection systems were used, as well as modern aircraft and helicopters armed with the newest weapons.

"In order to hit targets located within a radius of 4,000 kilometers, the Kalibr sea-based long-range cruise missiles and the X-101 air-launched missiles were used, as well as the Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range bombers," Gerasimov noted.

"Within the 500-kilometer zone, the Sukhoi-24 bombers and the Sukhoi Su-33 fighters equipped with special computing devices operated, while within smaller zones, the Su-24M bombers were used, which are equipped with the Strelets reconnaissance complex," the Russian General Staff chief said.

"The Sukhoi Su-34, Su-30SM and Su-35, the Mil Mi-28N and Kamov Ka-52 helicopters, the S-400 and Pantsir-S anti-aircraft systems, the T-90A and T-72B3 tanks proved effective, as well as the newest electronic warfare systems," Gerasimov noted.

According to him, the Syrian operation has shown that "Russian weapons and military hardware are among the best in the world."

"They are easy to use and reliable, while their combat capabilities are better compared to the foreign-made weapons and military equipment. This is the reason why many countries prefer Russian weapons," the General Staff chief concluded.

Реклама