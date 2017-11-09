Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian Congress

Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian CongressRussian Politics & Diplomacy November 09, 14:10
MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia sees no steps by the Syrian government that might disrupt the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.
"We do not see any steps by Damascus that might be aimed at disrupting this initiative," she said. "We maintain close contact with the Syrian officials on all tracks and tackle all issues in cooperation."