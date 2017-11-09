Back to Main page
Moscow certain Damascus won't disrupt Syrian Congress

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 09, 14:10 UTC+3

Russia continues cooperation with Syrian officials, a diplomat says

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia sees no steps by the Syrian government that might disrupt the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We do not see any steps by Damascus that might be aimed at disrupting this initiative," she said. "We maintain close contact with the Syrian officials on all tracks and tackle all issues in cooperation."

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
