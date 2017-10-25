Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons

MANILA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday attended a ceremony to hand over Russian-made weapons and military trucks to the Philippines.

The ceremony was held in the port of Manila, on board the Russian Pacific Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev.

On Tuesday, Russia and the Philippines signed an intergovernmental agreement on military technical cooperation on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of defense ministers from the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners.

A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships, comprising the large antisubmarine warfare ships Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma, has recently called at Manila.

The task force left Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on October 2. During their four-month journey, the ships are expected to perform nine unofficial visits and foreign port calls. The Russian ships are planned to stay in Manila through October 26.