Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons

Military & Defense
October 25, 8:19 UTC+3 MANILA

The ceremony was held in the port of Manila, on board the Russian Pacific Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev

Share
1 pages in this article

MANILA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday attended a ceremony to hand over Russian-made weapons and military trucks to the Philippines.

The ceremony was held in the port of Manila, on board the Russian Pacific Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev.

Read also

Russia and Philippines sign agreement on military and technical cooperation

Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers

Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020

On Tuesday, Russia and the Philippines signed an intergovernmental agreement on military technical cooperation on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of defense ministers from the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners.

A group of Russian Pacific Fleet ships, comprising the large antisubmarine warfare ships Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Panteleyev and the large sea-going tanker Boris Butoma, has recently called at Manila.

The task force left Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on October 2. During their four-month journey, the ships are expected to perform nine unofficial visits and foreign port calls. The Russian ships are planned to stay in Manila through October 26.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
2
Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country
3
Moscow-based Group-IB finds way to stop BadRabbit ransomware
4
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
5
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
6
Russian defense minister, Philippine president attend ceremony to receive Russian weapons
7
Xi Jinping re-elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of China
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама