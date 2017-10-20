Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships arrived at the capital of the Philippines, Manila, with a visit as part of the military cooperation program between two countries, Russia’s Pacific Fleet spokesman Captain 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s big anti-submarine vessels consisting of Admiral Vinogradov and Admiral Panteleyev as well as of the large sea tanker Boris Butoma docked at Manila, the capital of Philippines," Voskresensky said adding that the visit takes place as part of the program on the development of international military cooperation.

During the visit of the Russian warships to Manila, the authorities of Philippines, foreign diplomats and local residents will be allowed to take a tour of the large anti-submarine vessel Admiral Panteleyev.

Russia’s visiting naval crew and local navy representatives are also scheduled for friendly sports games, such as football and volleyball, and the Russian guests will also enjoy tourist tours in Manila.

The visit of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships to the capital of Philippines is scheduled to last until next Thursday, October 26.