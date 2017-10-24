Russia and Philippines sign agreement on military and technical cooperation

Ukrainian Jews point to Poroshenko’s Nazi photo blunder on TwitterWorld October 24, 13:51
CLARK /Luzon, Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian and the Philippine government have signed an agreement on military and technical cooperation on Tuesday.
The document was signed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana.
The agreement was endorsed in Clark, where the fourth ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting with the Dialogue Partners (ADMM-Plus) is being held.