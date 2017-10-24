Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers

Military & Defense
October 24, 12:25 UTC+3 CLARK

The contract was signed by Russia’s Rosoboronexport CEO and the Philippine defense minister

Share
1 pages in this article
RPG-7 grenade launcher

RPG-7 grenade launcher

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also

Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ Manila

Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020

Philippines interested in buying small arms, helicopters from Russia

Russia, Philippines ready to sign documents on cooperation in various spheres — Lavrov

CLARK /Philippines/, October 24. /TASS/. Moscow and Manila have signed a contract for the delivery of the Russian-made RPG-7B grenade launchers and ammunition to the Philippines.

The contract was signed by Russia’s Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev and Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu.

The signing ceremony took place in the Philippines’ Clark, where the fourth meeting of defense ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and dialogue partners is being held.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
US spy aircraft fly at 10-15 km distance from Russia’s south border
4
Regiment of S-400 to enter duty in Sevastopol in February 2018
5
Russia, Philippines sign contract for delivery of RPG-7B grenade launchers
6
Kremlin urges public to avoid tinging Ekho Moskvy attack with political intrigue
7
Russian ‘It Girl’ candidate wants to change the rules of the game in 2018 election
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама