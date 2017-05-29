Back to Main page
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020

Business & Economy
May 29, 21:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The parties have provisionally negotiated supplies of dump trucks, long-haul trucks and platform trucks at the recent stage

© Yegor Aleev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Kamaz and Philippines’ Lifetruck signed a memorandum of understanding anticipating delivery of at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020 year-end, press service of the Russian truck maker said on Monday.

Read also

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks

"The agreement provides for sales of Kamaz vehicles on the Philippine market totaling at least 1,000 by 2020. The parties will further agree upon a specific schedule of project implementation, the model range of Kamaz trucks for the Philippine market and subsequent activities," Kamaz said.

The Philippine party will support promotion of Russian trucks in its turn. The agreement also contemplates establishment and development of the dealership network and service centers of Kamaz throughout Philippines, the press service said.

The parties have provisionally negotiated supplies of dump trucks, long-haul trucks and platform trucks at the recent stage.

TOP STORIES
