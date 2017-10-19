Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator

Military & Defense
October 19, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Amid an escalating international situation, "measures to strengthen the country’s defense capability are of special importance," Viktor Bondarev said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The tests of new missiles for the Iskander-M ballistic missile system do not violate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), and also help counter a nuclear threat, Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee in the upper house of Russia’s parliament Viktor Bondarev said on Thursday.

The successful trials of the new missiles have again demonstrated Russia’s military potential, the senator said.

"I want to stress that the new OTRKs [the new missiles] tested the other day do not violate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty effective since 1988 because their flight range does not exceed 500 km. We … made this public at the Kapustin Yar practice range in the Astrakhan Region by launching a new missile to the utmost distance of 480 km," Bondarev said.

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system

Amid tense geopolitical developments and an escalating international situation, "measures to strengthen the country’s defense capability are of special importance," he stressed.

"The development and the subsequent activation of new precision missiles for striking anti-ballistic missile defense and air defense objectives serves as a guarantee of both Russia’s and international security," the senator’s press office quoted him as saying.

The Iskander-M theater ballistic missile system has no analogues in the world, Bondarev said.

"Its mobility, accuracy and might help counter even a nuclear threat, which is especially important in the context of the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula and the US response to them. I believe that the active development of domestic OTRKs is an important containment factor," he stressed.

Currently, Iskander-M brigades have been deployed in many of Russia’s geographically vulnerable regions bordering on the territories accommodating NATO’s missile defense elements, Bondarev said.

Iskander-M missile system

A new missile designed for the Iskander tactical ballistic missile system was tested on October 18 at the Kapustin Yar ground in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia, testing ground chief Major-General Oleg Kislov said.

Read also

Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator

Iskander-M system gets new types of missiles — manufacturer

Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systems

Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to sign military cooperation deal with Niger
2
Russia testing weapons based on 'new physical principles'
3
New missiles for Russia’s Iskander-M system to help counter nuclear threat — senator
4
Assad says defeating terrorists in Syria ruins West’s schemes
5
Kremlin not working on Sobchak's campaign trail — spokesman
6
Putin, Valdai Club experts to discuss current international conflicts
7
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама