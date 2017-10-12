Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator

Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislatorMilitary & Defense October 12, 16:20
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia may respond to the deployment of a US armor division in Poland by reinforcing its group of Iskander missile systems in the Kaliningrad Region, the chairman of the State Duma’s defense committee, former Airborne Force commander Vladimir Shamanov said in reply to a question from TASS.
"This creates prerequisites that may eventually enable them to create a certain stronghold. We will surely not turn a blind eye on this. We will take retaliatory measures," Shamanov said.
He speculated the deployment of extra forces in the western areas of Russia might be a likely response.
"Not just personnel, but combat equipment. For instance, the group of Iskanders, including that in Kaliningrad, may be increased," he speculated.