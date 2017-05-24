Back to Main page
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020

Military & Defense
May 24, 14:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian ground forces are scheduled to be fully rearmed with modern Iskander-M tactical ballistic missiles by late 2020, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"As for the general-purpose forces, self-sufficient groupings of troops and forces capable of adequately responding to any military security threats will be established in all the strategic directions, including the Arctic, by late 2020. The Army is expected to have been fully rearmed with modern Iskander-M missile systems by that time," the defense minister said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

Read also

Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated for making concealed preparations and delivering high-accuracy missile strikes against various objectives in the enemy’s tactical depth within a guaranteed destruction range of 50 to 500 km in various theaters of operation and any conditions, including amid active missile defense and jamming counter-measures.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

