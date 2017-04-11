Back to Main page
Russia to upgrade Iskander-M missile systems

Military & Defense
April 11, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW
An upgraded version of the tactical missile system Iskander-M will be presented after 2020
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. An upgraded version of the tactical missile system Iskander-M will be presented after 2020, Rostec corporation’s CEO Sergey Chemezov has said.

"Over the past several years the Machine-Building Design Bureau KBM has developed more than 20 smart weapon systems and their alternations. In accordance with the adopted strategy of the cluster Armaments within ten years we are going to upgrade the tactical missile systems. After 2020 an upgraded version of the Iskander system will be presented," Chemezov said.

Earlier, KBM General Designer Valery Kashin told TASS in an interview the Iskander-M systems will stay in service for another 25-30 years. The Defense Ministry is currently considering proposals for their upgrade. The current contract for supplying the Iskander systems is valid till the end of this year.

The KBM design bureau is 75 today. It is the sole designer of shoulder-launched anti-aircraft systems Strela, Igla and Verba, anti-tank system Khrizantema and tactical missile system Iskander.

