Two Russian army formations rearmed with Iskander tactical missiles in 2016

Military & Defense
December 22, 17:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian army is also receiving Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, new artillery reconnaissance and control means
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Two missile formations of the Russian Army have been rearmed with Iskander-M tactical missile systems in the outgoing year, Chief of Missile Forces and Artillery Mikhail Matveyevsky said on Thursday.

"In 2016, the Russian army’s Missile Forces and Artillery successfully completed all the assigned missions in compliance with the plan of the troops’ development and training. Missile brigades were rearmed in a planned procedure with the Iskander-M missile systems. This year, we rearmed two missile large units with this splendid missile complex," Matveyevsky said.

The Russian army is also receiving Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, new artillery reconnaissance and control means, he said.

"Special attention is paid to the efforts of equipping our units with modern anti-tank systems, such as Khrizantema-S," the general said.

Read also
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

It was reported earlier that the Russian troops received the 8th set of the Iskander missile system in November.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

Military equipment
