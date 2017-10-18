Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system

Moscow court prolongs house arrest for director Serebrennikov to Jan 19, 2018World October 18, 1:11
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has tested a new missile for the Iskander short-range missile system at the Kapustin Yar testing ground in southern Russia’s Astrakhan Region, the testing range’s chief Maj. Gen. Oleg Kislov has told reporters.
"Among the most significant events recently held [at the training ground] is the completion of inter-departmental trials of a new missile for the Iskander missile system," Kislov said.
He said the number of tests at Kapustin Yar has increased as compared to previous years.
"In addition, intense effort is under way to modernize the training ground’s testing facilities, new facilities are being built and the old ones are being modernized," the official added.
The Iskander-M is designed to destroy targets such as missile systems and multiple rocket launchers, long-range artillery, command posts and communication centers, as well as aircraft and helicopters stationed at airfields at a distance of up to 500 kilometers.