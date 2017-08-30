Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systems

Russia considering several foreign requests for Iskander systemsMilitary & Defense August 30, 18:21
MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation is considering several requests from foreign partners for acquiring the tactical missile system Iskander, the service’s director, Dmitry Shugayev, told the media.
"I confirm that such requests do exist, but it is too early to discuss them in public," he told a news conference following the international military and technical forum Army-2017.
The tactical missile system Iskander is one of the best samples of high accuracy weapons, Shugayev said. "Naturally, its presence in the Russian armed forces is a great annoyance for those who see us as enemies. This is evidence that we have at our disposal a very effective weapon system. Clearly, it draws interest from our foreign partners. We keep working on a number of requests at the moment," he said.
Shugayev said Russia had a "certain filter" stemming from its international commitments, which requires a very selective attitude to foreign contracts, including those over Iskander systems.
Iskander is a tactical missile system capable of hitting other missile systems, multiple rocket launchers, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at airfields and command and communication centers up to 500 kilometers away.