Iskander missile system drills held in eastern Russia

Military & Defense
June 22, 12:56 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Servicemen from the Missile Forces of the Eastern Military District carried out a march on advanced Iskander missiles systems

© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 22. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Missile Forces of the Eastern Military District carried out a march on advanced Iskander missiles systems, repelled an attack by "enemy" sabotage groups and conducted "missile strikes" on specified targets in the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Eastern Military District’s press service reported on Thursday.

"Servicemen marched on the Iskander missile systems at a regional range. A number of combat tasks were put together, such as repelling an attack by ‘enemy’ sabotage reconnaissance groups, advancing through ‘contaminated’ areas, establishing operational-tactical complexes and conducting ‘missile strikes’ on specified targets. Missile formation servicemen and over 50 military vehicles were involved in the exercise," the report states.

During the drills, commanders’ skills in responding quickly under various conditions were assessed, as well as their skills at moving Iskanders from travel to deployed mode, reloading a missile from a transporter loader to a rocket launcher, collecting data for missile firing and carrying out an electronic rocket launch.

