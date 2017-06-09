Back to Main page
Russian ground forces receive brigade set of Iskander tactical missile system

Military & Defense
June 09, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A missile formation of Russia’s Eastern Military District has received a brigade set of the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

"A ceremony was held at the Kapustin Yar training range to hand over the Iskander-M brigade set to the personnel of the Eastern Military District’s missile formation. Over 10 launchers, loader-transporters, command and staff vehicles, life support and maintenance equipment and an information post were transferred to the missile brigade’s personnel," the ministry said.

This is the tenth missile formation of the Russian ground forces that has fully switched over to the operation of the modern missile complex, the Defense Ministry said.

The missile brigade’s teams have already started practicing actions for missile strike control.

"The concluding stage of the missile brigade’s rearmament will involve tactical drills with the live-fire of a cruise missile, after which the formation’s entire personnel will move by railway to their permanent base," the Defense Ministry said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated for making concealed preparations and delivering high-accuracy missile strikes against various objectives in the enemy’s tactical depth within a guaranteed destruction range of 50 to 500 km in various theaters of operation and any conditions, including amid active missile defense and jamming counter-measures.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

