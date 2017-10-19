Russian large antisubmarine warfare ship calls at Egyptian port

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has passed through the Suez Canal and called at the Egyptian port of Alexandria, Fleet acting spokesman Andrei Luzik said on Thursday.

"The Northern Fleet’s large antisubmarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov performing the assignments of a long-distance voyage in distant oceanic waters has completed its passage through the Suez Canal and called at the port of Alexandria [Egypt]," the acting spokesman said.

During several days, the warship’s crew will replenish fresh water and food supplies, he said.

"The sailors will be given the time for a short rest and a short leave ashore. After the business call [at the port], the Northern Fleet warship’s crew will continue accomplishing assigned missions in the Mediterranean Sea," Luzik said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov earlier visited Limassol (Cyprus) and Salalu (Oman) for replenishing its supplies. The sailors also made several refueling operations from the tanker Kama while on the move and during the anchorage.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov’s crew had operated in the southern portion of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden from late August. The warship was assigned the mission of providing security for shipping. The Russian sailors accompanied several foreign vessels sailing under the flags of Barbados, China and India through dangerous areas.

It was reported earlier that the warship Vice-Admiral Kulakov had left Severomorsk on June 29. The antisubmarine warfare ship took part in a naval parade in Kronshtadt on July 30, after which it performed its passage as part of a naval group across the Baltic Sea. On August 12, the Vice-Admiral Kulakov entered the Mediterranean Sea and on August 25 it sailed into the Red Sea through the Suez Canal.

The Russian warship had covered a distance of over 15,000 nautical miles during its long-distance voyage.