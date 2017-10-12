Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drills

Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worseningMilitary & Defense October 12, 10:46
MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Varyag guided-missile cruiser and the Admiral Tributs destroyer have carried out a series of firings at sea and air targets as part of the final check, the Pacific Fleet’s representative Nikolay Voskresensky told reporters.
"The cruiser and the destroyer have carried out firing at a moving sea target that simulated the "enemy’s" surface target. The ships also trained to destroy a buoyant mine," he said.
The officer noted that on Thursday the Varyag and the Admiral Tributs also trained to repel air attacks and jammed and fired an air target.
On Monday, October 9, the Varyag launched a Bazalt winged missile at a surface target. The Tomsk submarine also took part in the firing then and launched a Granit missile while submerged. The missiles were launched from the Sea of Okhotsk with a maximum range and both hit the target.