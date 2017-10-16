Back to Main page
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year

Military & Defense
October 16, 19:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The helicopters have received upgraded onboard radio-electronic equipment and a search system

© Sergey Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s aviation arm plans to receive 10 modernized Kamov Ka-27M antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"This year, the number of Ka-27 helicopters arriving for naval aviation will make up another ten rotocraft. In compliance with the state armament program, the naval aviation is planned to be receiving 10 upgraded Ka-27M helicopters a year until the entire pool of these choppers is modernized," the Defense Ministry said.

Read also

Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six Ka-27M helicopters this year

The first eight Ka-27M helicopters arrived for the Navy’s aviation in 2016. The helicopters are being modernized at the Kumertau Aircraft Production Enterprise.

"The helicopters have received upgraded onboard radio-electronic equipment and a search system that allows using new systems of searching for and destroying submarines, and also radio-acoustic equipment that helps considerably improve the fulfillment of designated missions by this type of helicopters," the Defense Ministry said.

The helicopter incorporates modern methods of information transmission to ground-based and shipborne command posts while its system of communication with other helicopters has been modernized. The crews of Ka-27M helicopters are undergoing training at the naval aviation flight personnel training center in Yeisk.

Ka-27 multi-purpose helicopters of various modifications are the mainstay of the naval aviation’s helicopter pool. They provide antisubmarine defense of naval groups, search for, detect and destroy submarines and are capable of searching for and rescuing the crews of aircraft, ships and vessels in distress at sea.

