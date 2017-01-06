Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six Ka-27M helicopters this year

Vlad Khadarin of Russia wins big air Snowboard World Cup event in MoscowSport January 07, 21:06
MURMANSK, January 6. /TASS/. Helicopter pilots of the Northern Fleet will receive six new Ka-27M helicopters in 2017, press service of the Fleet said on Friday.
"Helicopter pilots of the Northern Fleet will master new Ka-27M upgraded multirole helicopters in 2017. Six new aircraft will enter into service with the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army," the press service said.
Pilots will undergo training in marine aviation training center, on onshore airfields of the Northern Fleet and on decks of combat ships capable of carrying helicopters.
Helicopters underwent upgrade at the Kumertau aircraft factory, the press service reported.