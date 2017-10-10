Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed

Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killedMilitary & Defense October 10, 10:51
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Sukhoi Su-24 bomber skidded off runway during the takeoff in Syria on Tuesday and the crew was killed, the Defense Ministry said.
The accident occurred at the Hmeymim air base, in Latakia Governorate, when the aircraft when building up speed before the takeoff. The jet was on a combat mission.
"The plane’s crew failed to eject and died," the ministry said, adding that no damage on the ground was reported. Technical malfunction could have been the cause of the accident, it said.