Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed

Military & Defense
October 10, 10:51 UTC+3

The Defense Ministry reports Russia's Sukhoi Su-24 bomber skidded off runway during the takeoff at the Hmeymim air base

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vadim Savitskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Sukhoi Su-24 bomber skidded off runway during the takeoff in Syria on Tuesday and the crew was killed, the Defense Ministry said.

The accident occurred at the Hmeymim air base, in Latakia Governorate, when the aircraft when building up speed before the takeoff. The jet was on a combat mission.

"The plane’s crew failed to eject and died," the ministry said, adding that no damage on the ground was reported. Technical malfunction could have been the cause of the accident, it said.

Read also

Russia’s operation in Syria two years on - victory over terrorism is near

Two Russian servicemen killed in Syria

Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria

Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
3
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
4
Putin to meet with representatives of German businesses on October 12
5
Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin
6
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies
7
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама