Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 28, 17:08 UTC+3

Media outlets reported earlier that two Russian servicemen had been captured by IS militants in Deir ez-Zor

© AP Photo

HMEYMIM /Syria/, September 28. /TASS/. Information on capture of two Russian servicemen by the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor Governorate does not reflect the actual situation, a representative of Russia’s Hmeymim air base said on Thursday.

"All servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces staying in the Syrian Arab Republic are safe and in a good condition and are performing the designated tasks. There were no reports of incidents connected with capture or losses among servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate and other Syrian areas," he stated.

Mass media earlier reported that two Russian servicemen had been captured by IS militants in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.

Hmeymim is a military air base 25 km south of the city of Latakia. On January 18, 2017, a protocol to an agreement between Russia and Syria on deployment of Russia’s air group was signed in Damascus. According to this document, Moscow received part of the Hmeymim air field and facilities located for 49 years of free use.

