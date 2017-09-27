Total amount of Russian defense contractor's export contracts reaches $44 bln

FIFA grants right for German footballer Rausch to play for Russian squadSport September 27, 14:27
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Export contracts of Russian arms trade agency Rosoboronexport amount to $44 bln for the time being, Chief Executive Officer of parent corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said on Wednesday.
"Total supplies through Rosoboronexport reached more than twofold over the last decade, from 6 to almost 13 bln US Dollars. The portfolio of orders amounts to about $44 bln as of September 2017," Chemezov said.
Russian products are delivered to seventy countries of the world within the defense technology cooperation framework, the top manager said. India and China are traditional strategic partners. In particular, Su-30 MKI and T-90 tanks are currently produced in the territory of India and a contract for a joint venture and localization of Ka-226 helicopters manufacturing has been signed recently.
"The Middle East and North African market accounts for the lion’s share of supplies. Cooperation with Latin American nations is also underway," the top manager said.
"Rosoboronexport, which also forms part of the corporation, accounts for more than 85% of Russian defense products export at present," Chemezov said.