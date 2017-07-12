Back to Main page
Russia's defense contractor to feature advanced military hardware at MAKS air show

Military & Defense
July 12, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia's Almaz-Antey Group, the manufacturer of the famous S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, will demonstrate over 150 items of military and civil hardware at the MAKS-2017 air show

© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, July 12, /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Group, the manufacturer of the famous S-300 and S-400 air defense missile systems, will demonstrate over 150 items of military and civil hardware at the MAKS-2017 international airshow in Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 18-23, the company’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The airshow’s sites will demonstrate over 150 items of military, civil and dual-purpose hardware manufactured by the Group’s subsidiaries," the press office reported.

Specifically, Almaz-Antey plans to showcase the full-scale models of the most advanced Tor-M2DT Arctic short-range air defense missile system’s combat vehicle, the launcher of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile complex, the self-propelled fire unit of the Buk-M2E medium-range air defense system with a container-type training simulator, antiaircraft missiles for the S-400 Triumf air defense complex, the Tor-M2E system and other military hardware items.

At its stand at the MAKS-2017 airshow, Almaz-Antey will also feature its products in the form of mockups and placards: the S-400 Triumf, the S-300PMU2 Favorit and the Antey-2500 long-range air defense missile systems, the Tor and Buk families of surface-to-air missile systems, the Osa-AKM1 air defense missile complex, the Rif-M, Shtil-1 and Klinok shipborne air defense missile systems, the Nebo-SVU, Nebo-UE, Kasta-2E2 and Fara-VR radar stations, the MSP-418K jammer pod and the Omul electronic counter-measures system.

Over 20 of Almaz-Antey’s subsidiaries will feature products at the MAKS-2017 airshow.

Almaz-Antey specialists will also acquaint MAKS-2017 visitors with the technology of creating controlled visibility and camouflage, the technology of developing radar images of aircraft to detect and identify aerial objects.

Civil products

Almaz-Antey will showcase civil and dual-purpose products in a separate thematic zone. Specifically, the enterprise will feature an all-mode digital station for air traffic control - the Avrora-2 monopulse secondary surveillance radar, and other products.

"As the basic producer and the systemic integrator of equipment for the single air traffic control system, Almaz-Antey Group will pay special attention to the presentation of advanced developments in the field of radio-technical provision for flight and air navigation services. They will be presented as a separate segment," Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for Output for Air Navigation Systems and Dual-Purpose Products Dmitry Savitsky said.

According to the deputy CEO, many of the items demonstrated on the company’s stand have been successfully tested and are used in air traffic control centers in Russia and abroad.

