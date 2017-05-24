Russian defense contractor develops domestic air traffic control system

Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 24, 11:01
MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Almaz-Antei air defense company has developed a domestically manufactured air traffic control system, enabling to avoid possible tampering by foreign states, the company’s head Yan Novikov said on Tuesday.
"The air traffic control system is not quite a civil object. During special periods, it turns into a combat control system. To date, traffic in the Russian air space has been controlled by various western complexes and technologies. So, the possibility of various secret triggers, which may be activated at a given time to fully paralyze air traffic above our country, could not be ruled out," Novikov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta.
He said that in order to rule out this possibility, Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked Almaz-Antey with developing the entirely domestic air traffic control system, from equipment to flight security control algorithms.
"Almaz-Antey was tasked with putting these plans into practice. To date, the task has been fully completed. A total of 15 air traffic control centers have been set up, all of them operate efficiently," Novikov said, adding that the system corresponds to all present-day security requirements and even surpasses its foreign rivals in certain areas.