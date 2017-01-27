MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), January 27. /TASS/. An onboard radar of Russia’s most advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jet is capable of tracking up to 30 targets at a time, General Designer of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation Sergei Korotkov said on Friday.

"The onboard radar allows detecting and tracking from 10 to 30 targets at a time at a distance of 160 kilometers," the general designer said during the international presentation of the MiG-35 fighter aircraft.

The MiG-35 is characterized by increased maneuverability and is fitted out with "the optimal set of equipment" while its plane design has been improved, considering the fighter jet’s landing on warships, he added.

The plane’s power unit is a profoundly modernized engine RD-33 of the MK modification, which is characterized by high resistance, including to the impact of weapons, the general designer said.

The MiG-35 is capable of assuming an advantageous position for an attack and will become the most efficient warplane for gaining air supremacy, the general designer of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation said.