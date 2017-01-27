Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time

Military & Defense
January 27, 12:37 UTC+3
The plane’s power unit is a profoundly modernized engine RD-33 of the MK modification, which is characterized by high resistance
Share
1 pages in this article
MiG-35 fighter jet

MiG-35 fighter jet

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), January 27. /TASS/. An onboard radar of Russia’s most advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 fighter jet is capable of tracking up to 30 targets at a time, General Designer of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation Sergei Korotkov said on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet
Russia has potential to further upgrade MiG-31 fighter jets
10 years of United Aircraft Corporation: military, civilian and transport aircraft

"The onboard radar allows detecting and tracking from 10 to 30 targets at a time at a distance of 160 kilometers," the general designer said during the international presentation of the MiG-35 fighter aircraft.

The MiG-35 is characterized by increased maneuverability and is fitted out with "the optimal set of equipment" while its plane design has been improved, considering the fighter jet’s landing on warships, he added.

The plane’s power unit is a profoundly modernized engine RD-33 of the MK modification, which is characterized by high resistance, including to the impact of weapons, the general designer said.

The MiG-35 is capable of assuming an advantageous position for an attack and will become the most efficient warplane for gaining air supremacy, the general designer of the United Aircraft-Building Corporation said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Bill decriminalizing domestic violence passes final reading in Russia's State Duma
2
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
3
Press review: Trump's plan for 'safe zones' in Syria and Nuland's resignation
4
US general accuses Russia of covertly building anti-satellite laser weapons
5
Diplomat says Moscow never proposed Kurdish autonomy in Syrian constitution draft
6
Pilots praise new MiG-35 fighter jet after test flight
7
Kremlin urges US to consider possible aftermath of setting up ‘safe’ zones in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама