Putin notes good export potential for MiG-35 fighter jet

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia’s advanced Mikoyan MiG-35 multipurpose fighter jet whose flight tests had begun had a good export potential.

"This plane already has a good export potential. I mean that another aircraft, MiG-29, is actively used in more than 30 countries," Putin said during a video link with Russia’s MiG aircraft-building corporation held on the occasion of the start of MiG-35 fighter jet flight trials.

Putin expects a new medium-range turboprop aircraft of MiG corporation will be ready in time.

"Production of a civil aircraft highly sought in the national economy and in high demand by our people is planned at one of MiG enterprises. A medium-range turboprop aircraft for use on domestic civilian routes is meant. I highly expect this work will be done in due time," Putin saidю

The test flights of the newest MiG-35 fighter jet began on Thursday, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, Yuri Slyusar, said. "The serial purchases of the aircraft will start in 2019," Slyusar said.

Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet will be able to use promising weapons, including laser armaments, the United Aircraft-Building Corporation said.